'THE KITCHEN'
Rated R for violence, language throughout and some sexual content.
What it's about: A trio of Irish mob wives in late '70s New York City takes over the dirty work when their husbands are sent to prison.
The kid attractor factor: Teens might be drawn to the gangster genre, but this is not a kids movie.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Trust no one.
Violence: Some extreme violence and bloody images _ shootings, beatings, dismemberings, etc.
Language: Swearing and strong language throughout.
Sexuality: References to sexuality and sexual violence, a couple of sex scenes but no graphic nudity.
Drugs: None.
Parents advisory: Far too violent for younger audiences. Teens and up only.
'THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN'
Rated PG for thematic material.
What it's about: One family's tragic yet hopeful life story told from the point of view of a beloved golden retriever.
The kid attractor factor: The doggy narrator will draw younger audiences to this family drama.
Good lessons/bad lessons: There's no dishonor in losing the race, just in being unwilling to participate because you think you might lose.
Violence: A few car-related incidents and crashes. A dog is hit by a car. A small scuffle. A long and tragic terminal illness.
Language: None.
Sexuality: None.
Drugs: None.
Parents advisory: Fine for kids, teens and audiences of all ages. Perhaps too mature for the little ones who won't be able to understand some of the more tragic themes.
