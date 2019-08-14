'THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2'
Rated PG for rude humor and action.
What it's about: The sequel to the "The Angry Birds Movie" sees frenemies from Bird and Piggy Island team up to save their homes from an invading eagle.
The kid attractor factor: The animated fun and silly characters.
Good lessons/bad lessons: We're better and stronger when we work together.
Violence: Some chase scenes and perilous situations.
Language: No swearing, but some bathroom humor.
Sexuality: A few shots of Leonard the pig's behind, references to dating and relationships.
Drugs: None.
Parents advisory: Family fun for all ages, but a few jokes will go over kids' heads.
'GOOD BOYS'
Rated R for strong crude sexual content, drug and alcohol material, and language throughout, all involving tweens.
What it's about: Three tweenage boy best friends try to navigate that precious middle school age of learning about sex, drugs and all the complicated aspects of adult life.
The kid attractor factor: Kids and teens may be drawn to the young stars and comedic genre.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Stick together, but learn to grow on your own.
Violence: A raucous brawl in a frat house, a perilous scene running through traffic.
Language: Strong language and swearing throughout.
Sexuality: Many often misinterpreted references to sex and sexuality. Graphic discussions, even though they don't always get the details right.
Drugs: Frequent references to teenage drug use and drinking.
Parents advisory: Although the stars of this raunchy comedy are kids, it's for teens and adults only.
___
(c)2019 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
TO SUBSCRIBE TO THIS COLUMN
This column/content is for subscribers only. It is sold separately and is not included in your Tribune News Service subscription. To subscribe, please contact Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, (866) 280-5210 or rdechantal@tribpub.com, or you can purchase individual columns a la carte at www.tribunenewsservice.com.