'IT CHAPTER TWO'
Rated R for disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language and some crude sexual material.
What it's about: The Losers reconvene as adults in Derry, Maine, to fight Pennywise the Clown one last time.
The kid attractor factor: Teens who loved the first "It" will be clamoring for more.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Always stick together, tell your friends you love them, and never be afraid to dig up old demons to vanquish your fears.
Violence: Some extreme and bloody fantasy and horror violence, as well as real world violence, such as homophobic hate crimes and domestic abuse.
Language: Swearing and strong language throughout.
Sexuality: References to sex and sexuality, as well as hateful comments about sexual orientation. Some brief nudity.
Drugs: Drinking.
Parents advisory: This is far too scary for children _ appropriate for teens only.
