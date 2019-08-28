Fandom is mostly known as the company behind the Wikia pages. These sites detail the history and inner workings of games, movies and other entertainment franchises. It's usually a go-to if one ends up in a bar argument over a power-up in "Super Mario Bros. 3" or the name of an obscure villain in "X-Men."
The firm behind these pages is branching out to game publishing, and the first title under its wing is "UnderMine," a roguelike. At first glance, the game has a strong resemblance to "The Legend of Zelda" vibe. The way the avatars go from room to room is reminiscent of the NES classic. These spelunkers even collect treasure as they venture into the depths. The major difference between "UnderMine" and that NES classic is the roguelike elements introduced into the adventure.
Players take on the role of peasants who descended into the depths hoping to mine gold. These characters have one life, and if they lose it, they die permanently and a new person takes their place. Thankfully, the recently deceased adventurer is allowed to pass on the upgrades to this new character and that move lets the following peasants go deeper in the mines and take on bigger bosses.
Developed by Thorium Entertainment, "UnderMine" has already garnered praise. It won Best Adventure at the Indie Playground at DreamHack Atlanta 2018, according to Thorium's Derek Johnson. With the backing of Fandom, expect the game to get its own Gamepedia page, where players can find tips to help their avatars live longer in the dungeon.
"UnderMine" was released Aug. 20 on Steam Early Access.
___
(c)2019 The Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.)
Visit The Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.) at www.mercurynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
TO SUBSCRIBE TO PLUGGED IN
This column/content is for subscribers only. It is sold separately and is not included in your Tribune News Service subscription. To subscribe, please contact Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, (866) 280-5210 or rdechantal@tribpub.com, or you can purchase individual columns a la carte at www.tribunenewsservice.com.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):