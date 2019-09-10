Each week I'll list the best widely available free agents for fantasy football _ I define "widely available" as being owned in around half of all ESPN or Yahoo leagues _ and some guys who are probably better off in the free-agent pool than collecting dust on your roster.
Here are my best bets off the waiver wire for Week 2:
ADD
WR Marquise Brown, Ravens (ESPN: 28%; Yahoo: 32%): Talk about a "Hollywood" beginning! The only red flag in his perfect debut (147 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions) was Brown only playing 14 snaps. Of course, maybe that's all he was needed for. The game was out of hand pretty early. You can't teach speed and he has it in abundance. He's a top 20 wide receiver in fantasy going forward if he stays healthy.
WR John Ross, Bengals (ESPN: 5%; Yahoo: 11%): I told you in the preseason Zac Taylor's receiver-friendly offense would benefit Ross. He deserves flex consideration, but will have WR2 upside depending on the matchup (at least until A.J. Green returns).
RB Ronald Jones, Buccaneers (ESPN: 41%; Yahoo: 29%): Jones looked like an actual NFL running back against San Francisco (75 yards on 13 carries) and it's clear he's a better option than Peyton Barber.
RB Adrian Peterson, Redskins (ESPN: 28%; Yahoo: 38%): From a healthy scratch in Week 1 to a potential RB2 in standard leagues the following week. Derrius Guice is set to miss more time with another knee injury. Peterson had 90-plus rushing yards in seven games last season.
TE T.J. Hockenson, Lions (ESPN: 30%; Yahoo: 53%): Rookie tight ends rarely break out, but this top 10 pick in April's NFL draft may be the exception to the rule. The 131 receiving yards he contributed against Arizona was the most by any tight end in NFL history in his first career game.
BONUS: RB Justin Jackson, Chargers (ESPN: 40%; Yahoo: 42%): Austin Ekeler might have stole the day against Indianapolis, but it's clear Jackson will have plenty of opportunities in this offense (he had 61 total yards on seven touches). He deserves to be owned in almost all leagues.
BONUS: WR John Brown, Bills (ESPN: 35%; Yahoo: 50%): The one thing Josh Allen can do with a football besides tuck it and run is throw it deep. Brown posted 123 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions (10 targets) against a solid Jets secondary.
BONUS: WR Mecole Hardman, Chiefs (ESPN: 17%; Yahoo: 15%): Hardman wasn't targeted in Week 1, but he participated in 78% of the Chiefs plays. Tyreek Hill (shoulder) doesn't have a timeline for his return to action. The second-rounder out of Georgia is practically a clone (minus the problematic off-the-field concerns).
BONUS: WR Terry McLaurin, Redskins (ESPN: 7%; Yahoo: 5%): The speedster out of Ohio State is why Washington felt comfortable releasing Josh Doctson. "Scary Terry" will benefit from his close relationship to QB-in-waiting Dwayne Haskins when his Buckeye teammate eventually takes over for Case Keenum.
BONUS: TE Darren Waller, Raiders (ESPN: 27%; Yahoo: 44%): Waller only scratched the surface of his potential with 70 yards on seven receptions and a team-leading eight targets. Tyrell Williams is his only competition for opportunities in this passing game.
BONUS: D/ST Cowboys (ESPN: 27%; Yahoo: 68%): This potentially elite unit is my streamer of the week (assuming the Patriots aren't available in your league) with a matchup against Keenum.
DROP
WR Devin Funchess, Colts: Funchess has already had surgery to repair a broken clavicle. The Colts placed him on injured reserve, but it shouldn't be season-ending. Still, who knows how the offense will grow without him.
RB Kenyan Drake, Dolphins: It's hard to roster any Miami players at the moment. It appears Drake is splitting touches with Kalen Ballage evenly. It isn't worth your time.
RB Dion Lewis, Titans: Derrick Henry is officially driving the bus in Tennessee. A measly 13 total yards on six total touches proves Lewis is likely operating in a change-of-pace role.
WR N'Keal Harry, Patriots: The talented rookie is on injured reserve until mid-season, but if Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown handle their business, it's hard to imagine Harry seeing a substantial amount of targets when he returns.
TE Eric Ebron, Colts: Jack Doyle appears to have a better connection with Jacoby Brissett and played more snaps (43 to 25) than Ebron against the Chargers.
