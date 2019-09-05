By now you've read my fantasy football team profiles, picked your sleepers, avoided busts and executed a draft (or several). I'm down to three fantasy teams this season (had to trim the fat).
No matter how well you drafted, there's always going to be tough calls to make when setting your lineup(s) throughout the season.
Because I'm a compassionate human being, my weekly "start and sit" column (normally posted online every Thursday morning) is back to help you deal with those difficult decisions.
My companion "add and drop" piece will also return next week (going live every Tuesday morning) to help you with your waiver wire moves.
As per usual, the only thing I don't do is drop kicker knowledge. You're on your own with kickers. Good luck!
Here's my best bets for Week 1:
TENNESSEE AT CLEVELAND
Obvious starters: Derrick Henry (TEN), Baker Mayfield (CLE), Nick Chubb (CLE), Odell Beckham Jr. (CLE).
Who to start: Decent volume should help Corey Davis (TEN) maintain flex value. A healthy Delanie Walker (TEN) should return top 10 value at the position. Adam Humphries (TEN) has WR2 upside in PPR, but I wouldn't start him in standard. Jarvis Landry (CLE) maintains his value in PPR.
Who to sit: Hopefully, you drafted a quarterback with more upside than Marcus Mariota (TEN). Dion Lewis (TEN) only managed 144 total yards over the final four games last season and the Titans want to involve Henry more in the passing game. A.J. Brown (TEN) is a very talented rookie receiver, but I'd like to see how he's utilized before recommending. The Titans have traditionally been good at containing tight ends like David Njoku (CLE). Rashard Higgins (CLE) only deserves attention in the deepest leagues.
Sleeper: A very good Browns D/ST has been overshadowed by the potential of their offense.
BALTIMORE AT MIAMI
Obvious starters: Lamar Jackson (BAL), Mark Ingram (BAL), Ravens D/ST.
Who to start: Both Mark Andrews (BAL) and Hayden Hurst (BAL) are decent fliers at tight end if you ignored the position during your draft. Both Kenyan Drake (MIA) and Kalen Ballage (MIA) deserve flex consideration against a stout run defense.
Who to sit: Marquise Brown (BAL) is big-play dependent in his debut. Willie Snead (BAL) only has value in the deepest PPR leagues. How much juice is left in FitzMagic? The Dolphins wouldn't be starting Ryan Fitzpatrick (MIA) if there was too much. I'm fading all Dolphins wide receivers until we get a decent sample size. Tight end Mike Gesicki (MIA) could have problems with Earl Thomas roaming freely around the secondary.
Sleeper: If there's a No. 1 wide receiver lurking on the Ravens roster, it's Miles Boykin (BAL).
ATLANTA AT MINNESOTA
Obvious starters: Matt Ryan (ATL), Julio Jones (ATL), Devonta Freeman (ATL), Kirk Cousins (MIN), Dalvin Cook (MIN), Adam Thielen (MIN), Stefon Diggs (MIN), Vikings D/ST.
Who to start: Calvin Ridley (ATL) has WR2 upside if he avoids Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes. Austin Hooper (ATL) remains a borderline TE1.
Who to sit: Mohamed Sanu (ATL) only has flex value in the deepest PPR leagues. Ito Smith (ATL) will only have value if Freeman gets hurt again. Kyle Rudolph (MIN) has become touchdown-dependent because the volume simply isn't there.
Sleeper: Second-round pick Irv Smith Jr. (MIN) is the heir apparent to Rudolph. The Vikings could utilize his athleticism all over the field (not just in the end zone).
BUFFALO AT N.Y. JETS
Obvious starters: Bills D/ST, Le'Veon Bell (NYJ).
Who to start: Possession receiver extraordinaire Cole Beasley (BUF) should maintain his flex value in PPR leagues. Vertical threat John Brown (BUF) is a touchdown-dependent flex option until further notice. Jamison Crowder (NYJ) plays the coveted slot position in Adam Gase's offense and should maintain WR2 upside in PPR. The Jets D/ST is a viable streaming option if that's your strategy for the season.
Who to sit: Josh Allen (BUF) is a running back in quarterback clothing, but he's proven ineffective under pressure either way. Gregg Williams blitz package should neutralize the second-year signal caller. The presence of veterans Frank Gore (BUF) and T.J. Yeldon (BUF) will limit the workload of rookie Devin Singletary (BUF). The presence of Brown should limit Allen's deep shots taken in the direction of Robert Foster (BUF). I expect growth from Sam Darnold (NYJ), but this is a tough matchup to begin the season. A calf injury has slowed Robby Anderson (NYJ) throughout the preseason.
Sleeper: Zay Jones (BUF) may be the Allen's top target in the passing game. We need a bigger sample size.
WASHINGTON AT PHILADELPHIA
Obvious starters: Carson Wentz (PHI), Zach Ertz (PHI), Alshon Jeffery (PHI).
Who to start: A healthy Derrius Guice (WAS) has RB2 upside, but I'd fill more confident if left tackle Trent Williams ended his holdout. Both Miles Sanders (PHI) and Jordan Howard (PHI) deserve flex consideration and have RB2 upside. Eagles D/ST are a solid starting option against their division rival.
Who to sit: Often-injured tight end Jordan Reed (WAS) is still in concussion protocol following a big hit he took against the Falcons in Week 3 of the preseason. Something went horribly wrong during your draft if you're starting Case Keenum (WAS) at quarterback this week. I'm fading receivers Paul Richardson (WAS) and Terry McLaurin (WAS) until we see how this passing game works. Adrian Peterson (WAS) is a touchdown-or-bust option with Guice healthy. DeSean Jackson (PHI) is the quintessential boom-or-bust fantasy option. Nelson Agholor (PHI) is simply a victim of the Eagles having too many mouths to feed on offense.
Sleeper: Rookie wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside (PHI) could steal red zone targets from Ertz and Jeffery.
L.A. RAMS AT CAROLINA
Obvious starters: Jared Goff (LAR), Todd Gurley (LAR), Brandin Cooks (LAR), Robert Woods (LAR), Cooper Kupp (LAR), Rams D/ST, Cam Newton (CAR), Christian McCaffrey (CAR), Greg Olsen (CAR).
Who to start: Both D.J. Moore (CAR) and Curtis Samuel (CAR) are solid flex plays with WR2 upside.
Who to sit: Rookie running back Darrell Henderson (LAR) is a handcuff at this point. Tight end Gerald Everett (LAR) is touchdown-or-bust with this much talent surrounding him. Both Jarius Wright (CAR) and Chris Hogan (CAR) are big-play dependent and cancel each other out. Tight end Ian Thomas (CAR) only has value if Olsen is injured.
Sleeper: The Panthers D/ST front-seven could be the best in the NFL.
KANSAS CITY AT JACKSONVILLE
Obvious starters: Patrick Mahomes (KC), Tyreek Hill (KC), Travis Kelce (KC), Leonard Fournette (JAX).
Who to start: Damien Williams (KC) has RB1 upside as long as he's the starter in this offense. Sammy Watkins (KC) remains a high-end flex option with WR2 upside. Mahomes should throw more interceptions this season, which should benefit a talented Jaguars D/ST. Dede Westbrook (JAX) is the only Jaguars receiver I trust at this point. He deserves flex consideration and has WR2 upside, especially in PPR.
Who to sit: LeSean McCoy (KC) will likely only receive 8-to-10 touches out of the gate. Let's see how Nick Foles (JAX) runs this offense before we give him an opportunity.
Sleeper(s): The Chiefs D/ST will be a better fantasy option than "real-life" defense most weeks. Mecole Hardman (KC) is Hill without the problematic off-the-field behavior.
INDIANAPOLIS AT L.A. CHARGERS
Obvious starters: Philip Rivers (LAC), Austin Ekeler (LAC), Keenan Allen (LAC), Hunter Henry (LAC), Chargers D/ST.
Who to start: Speedster T.Y. Hilton (IND) still has WR2 upside despite Andrew Luck's retirement. Marlon Mack (IND) deserves RB2 consideration despite the tough matchup. Jack Doyle (IND) career year (so far) came when Luck missed the entire season two years ago. Mike Williams (LAC) has WR1 upside in this high-powered offense.
Who to sit: Jacoby Brissett (IND) will have value you this season, but you likely drafted someone else you'd rather start this week. I'm afraid Devin Funchess (IND) and Eric Ebron (IND) will be affected most by Luck's absence. Nyheim Hines (IND) only has value in the deepest PPR leagues.
Sleeper: Justin Jackson (LAC) could steal carries in the red zone.
CINCINNATI AT SEATTLE
Obvious starters: Joe Mixon (CIN), Tyler Boyd (CIN), Russell Wilson (SEA), Chris Carson (SEA), Tyler Lockett (SEA).
Who to start: I still trust the Seahawks D/ST at home. Rashaad Penny (SEA) deserves flex consideration in deeper leagues.
Who to sit: There's no upside in starting Andy Dalton (CIN) against the Seahawks retooled pass rush. Ditto for Giovani Bernard (CIN). Tyler Eifert (CIN) remains a touchdown-or-bust option at tight end. D.K. Metcalf (SEA) could be limited with a knee injury.
Sleeper: John Ross (CIN) scored seven touchdowns in only 21 receptions last season and now plays in a very wide receiver friendly system.
N.Y. GIANTS AT DALLAS
Obvious starters: Saquon Barkley (NYG), Evan Engram (NYG), Dak Prescott (DAL), Ezekiel Elliott (DAL), Amari Cooper (DAL), .
Who to start: Sterling Shepard (NYG) has WR2 upside in PPR. Both Michael Gallup (DAL) and Randall Cobb (DAL) deserve flex consideration and have upside. Especially Cobb in PPR.
Who to sit: This is a tough matchup for Eli Manning (NYG). The un-retired Jason Witten (DAL) likely won't receive the targets he did before he joined the Monday Night Football booth.
Sleeper(s): The Cowboys D/ST have playmakers at all three levels. Tony Pollard (DAL) could see 10-15 touches, especially if the Cowboys build a lead early.
DETROIT AT ARIZONA
Obvious starters: Kerryon Johnson (DET), Kenny Golladay (DET), David Johnson (ARI).
Who to start: Matthew Stafford (DET) is a sneaky streamer here. A healthy Marvin Jones (DET) is a solid flex play with WR2 upside. The Lions D/ST is a solid streaming option against a rookie quarterback. I expect rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson (DET) to have a major role in this offense. His legs should keep Kyler Murray (ARI) from completely tanking in fantasy. The future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald (ARI) still has value in deeper PPR leagues. Christian Kirk (ARI) deserves flex consideration in most leagues.
Who to sit: C.J. Anderson (DET) will be touchdown-dependent early on. Veteran possession receiver Danny Amendola (DET) only has value in the deepest PPR leagues at this point. Both Michael Crabtree (ARI) and Andy Isabella (ARI) are boom-or-bust until we get a glimpse of their official roles.
Sleeper: Rookie wide receiver KeeSean Johnson (ARI) has created quite the buzz since training camp.
SAN FRANCISCO AT TAMPA BAY
Obvious starters: George Kittle (SF), Mike Evans (TB), Chris Godwin (TB), O.J. Howard (TB).
Who to start: Jimmy Garoppolo (SF) deserves streaming consideration. Both Tevin Coleman (SF) and Matt Breida (SF) are solid flex plays with RB2 upside. Marquise Goodwin (SF) deserves flex consideration based on his home run hitting potential. Jameis Winston (TB) could have a monster day if the Buccaneers protect him.
Who to sit: Fade the 49ers D/ST until we see if the pass rush has improved. Dante Pettis (SF) is currently questionable with a groin injury. Both Peyton Barber (TB) and Ronald Jones (TB) should struggle against a stout defensive line and fast linebackers.
Sleeper: Rookie wideout Deebo Samuel (SF) is capable of doing special things after the catch.
PITTSBURGH AT NEW ENGLAND
Obvious starters: Ben Roethlisberger (PIT), JuJu Smith-Schuster (PIT), James Conner (PIT), Tom Brady (NE), Julian Edelman (NE), James White (NE), Sony Michel (NE), Patriots D/ST.
Who to start: Donte Moncrief (PIT) and James Washington (PIT) deserve flex consideration. Vance McDonald (PIT) is a borderline TE1.
Who to sit: I'm fading Josh Gordon (NE) until we see he's in game shape. Demaryius Thomas (NE) is questionable with a hamstring injury.
Sleeper: Jaylen Samuels (PIT) could see 10-plus touches in the pass and run game.
HOUSTON AT NEW ORLEANS
Obvious starters: Deshaun Watson (HOU), DeAndre Hopkins (HOU), Drew Brees (NO), Alvin Kamara (NO), Michael Thomas (NO), Jared Cook (NO), Saints D/ST.
Who to start: Duke Johnson (HOU) has RB2 upside, especially in PPR leagues. A healthy Will Fuller (HOU) is always a threat to score with Watson under center.
Who to sit: Keke Coutee (HOU) is questionable with an ankle injury. I'm fading Kenny Stills (HOU) until we see his role defined in this offense. Latavius Murray (NO) isn't Mark Ingram.
Sleeper(s): Carlos Hyde (HOU) could have RB2 upside if he gets early down work and goal-line carries. Tre'Quan Smith (NO) is a boom-or-bust flex option if you're already desperate.
DENVER AT OAKLAND
Obvious starters: Phillip Lindsay (DEN), Emmanuel Sanders (DEN), Broncos D/ST, Josh Jacobs (OAK).
Who to start: Courtland Sutton (DEN) and Royce Freeman (DEN) both have upside and deserve flex consideration with their touchdown potential. You're starting Antonio Brown (OAK) if he's available, but there's a chance the Raiders will suspend him for an altercation with GM Mike Mayock. Tyrell Williams (OAK) deserves flex consideration, but has WR2 upside if Brown is suspended.
Who to sit: Joe Flacco (DEN) should be solid, but there's no upside here. The volume will be too inconsistent to trust DaeSean Hamilton (DEN) this week. I'm fading Derek Carr (OAK), especially if Brown is suspended.
Sleeper(s): Flacco loves to target tight ends and Noah Fant (DEN) is as athletic as they come. Both Darren Waller (OAK) and Hunter Renfrow (OAK) could thrive if Carr is forced to check down a bunch facing an elite pass rush like the Broncos.
