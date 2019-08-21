Aug. 21-- Aug. 21--EVERETT -- Trent Tingelstad stroked a two-run single and the Everett AquaSox held off the Spokane Indians 3-2 Tuesday in a Northwest League game at Funko Field.
Indians starter Spencer Mraz (0-1) didn't make it out of the first inning, as he surrendered five singles, including Tingelstad's two-run single to left and an RBI single by Juan Camacho. Mraz recorded two outs and left with two runners on.
Werner Leal relieved Mraz and escaped the jam without further damage, inducing a groundout by Luis Joseph. Leal pitched 3 1/3 innings with three strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 0.69.
Leal and fellow relievers Josh Smith and Triston Polley combined to work 7 1/3 shutout innings.
Spokane (15-11 second half) got on the board in the fourth when David Garcia led off with a double, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Alexander Ovalles.
The Indians had a chance to draw closer in the seventh, but Kellen Strahm struck out looking with runners on second and third to end the inning. Strahm and manager Kenny Hook were then ejected.
In the eighth, Ovalles doubled in Blaine Crim, who went 3 for 4, to draw Spokane within a run. But the Indians couldn't muster a threat in the ninth and dropped the opener of the three-game set. Spokane recorded 11 hits but left eight runners on base.
Brayan Perez (3-1) notched the win for Everett (13-13) with six innings of relief.
Spokane's second-half lead was cut to one game over Tri-City with 12 games remaining before the Northwest League playoffs.