July 27-- Jul. 27--School may no longer be in session at two historic buildings in downtown Chehalis, but progress is being made as to what could be next for R.E. Bennett and Cascade Elementary School.
The long-awaited results of a feasibility study of potential future uses for the two 1920s-era structures were revealed Thursday at a Port of Chehalis Commission meeting.
The two adjoining parcels the schools occupy make up about 5.5 acres of land between South Market Boulevard and Southwest Cascade Avenue. Both are zoned only for use as school-related facilities, but are surrounded by commercial frontage to the north and residential development to the south.
With both schools no longer being used by the Chehalis School District, it and the Port partnered to fund work by Olympia firm KMB Architects to examine uses such as residential development or renovation to multi-use facilities such as office space, retail frontage and childcare. Any major project would include demolishing Cascade Elementary, which previous studies found infeasible for rehabilitation.
The study took a close look at three options in particular: new townhouses behind a renovated R.E. Bennett building; redeveloping the entire site to include commercial space off Market Street, with new apartments on the footprint of the Cascade building; converting the two properties into single-family residential lots.
Though the study did not explicitly define which option would be most feasible, Port of Chehalis CEO Randy Mueller told his Board of Commissioners that based solely on cost estimates, demolishing both schools in favor of the combination of commercial and residential development made the most sense on paper. The study showed such a project would pencil out at about $5.5 million, though numerous factors could sway those numbers in either direction.
"When you look at a study like this, something with the greater rate of return is more feasible, and conversely something with a lower one is less so," Mueller said. "The apartment option was the one that showed up to be the most profitable for someone if they were to develop the property. That said, people don't always do what's most profitable. For us, developing residential real estate isn't exactly what we do. If we moved forward with it, we could potentially move forward with an option with office and retail space that is more in line with the work we do."
The school district and port did not enter into the feasibility study with any one project in mind. Mueller has said throughout the process, and repeated the same on Thursday, that the Port of Chehalis participated both so it could obtain the information needed to consider whether or not it wanted to more seriously consider its options there, but also so that if a private developer expressed interest, it could be provided with a stack of already-completed analysis.
According to KMB Architects and The Rants Group, which deals in commercial real estate, redevelopment to between 30 and 40 single-family residential lots would cost about $6.8. million. Renovating the main R.E. Bennett Building -- the gymnasium and auditorium would be closed off and "mothballed" for future consideration -- and building approximately 40 townhouses would run about $7.85 million, based on the figures used to complete the study.
To bring R.E. Bennett up to modern code would require extensive retrofitting and changes to bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. An elevator would need to be installed and the open-plan stairwells enclosed for fire safety.
Mueller expects school officials and port leadership to continue talking about potential uses for the property. The City of Chehalis would also be heavily involved, as it would need to approve any zoning changes required for a proposed redevelopment. Factors such as economic development, job creation and value added to the community will remain with the financial considerations at the forefront of those discussions.
"I would say that nothing has been ruled out," Mueller said. "I wouldn't speculate as to what's more likely, because that's a policy decision with three groups that need to weigh in. ... I think the whole reason everyone has been working on this is that nobody wants to see it just sit there with windows boarded up and and a chain-link fence around the property. That would not be in anyone's best interest."