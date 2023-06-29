Recipe Box | Italian cheesy stuffed pork chops

I have always wanted to make stuffed pork chops. Traditional stuffed pork chops reminds me of Thanksgiving. I wanted to try a different flavor.
Italian foods are some of my family’s favorite dishes. Who doesn’t love pizza? Antipasto salad anyone? How about meatball hoagies with melted mozzarella? And of course, good ol’ spaghetti with sweet Italian sausages and topped with a spaghetti sauce that has been simmering all day.
These stuffed pork chops have an Italian flair, and after all that cold summer rain today, they really warmed the innards and my heart because everyone loved them!
I served mine with wild rice and it paired perfectly!
Italian Cheesy Stuffed Pork Chops
Ingredients8 — 2” boneless pork chops
½ stick butter
Salt to sprinkle
Pepper to sprinkle
Italian seasoning to sprinkle
Stuffing ingredients:
8 oz. box Panko breadcrumbs
1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
2 cups canned spaghetti sauce
1 lb. mozzarella cheese ball, cut into 8 flat slices
Optional:
Additional canned spaghetti sauce
Pasta or rice
Directions1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Add butter to a large, heavy-bottomed frying pan and start warming the pan to medium-high heat.
With the fat side edge down, cut pockets into the edge of each pork chop, being sure not to cut all the way through.
2. Sprinkle salt, pepper and Italian seasoning liberally on both sides of the meat.
3. Pan sear the pork chops until they are nicely browned on each side. If you prefer well-done pork chops, reduce the heat, cover the pan and continue cooking for about 5-10 more minutes.
4. Remove pork chops to a baking pan, standing them up on their sides.
5. Prepare the stuffing by mixing the breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese and spaghetti sauce.
6. Stuff each pork chop with a slice of mozzarella. Push spoonfuls of the stuffing mix into the space on both sides of the mozzarella for each pork chop, in effect making stuffed pork chop bowls. Use the leftover stuffing to scoop rounded mounds on top of each chop.
7. Bake for 30-60 minutes, or until your desired doneness is reached. I cooked mine to 165°F internal temperature for about an hour.
8. Serve with additional spaghetti sauce if desired, and pasta or rice.
