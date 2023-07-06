Recipe Box | Not your regular nachos

Melted cheddar on chips with a whole lotta toppings. Beans, meat, salsa, jalapenos, olives, avocado, cilantro and tomatoes, all topped with sour cream.

 World photo/Gloria Bond

Back in the early ’80s, I remember eating nachos and hearing jokes about not-your-cheese (nacho cheese).

Surprisingly, a well-known chain store had a cool snack bar with some very memorable deluxe nachos. But the ultimate nachos were at this fancy Mexican restaurant. It was literally a mountain made of fried corn tortilla chips and melted cheese with little caves filled with ample amounts of sour cream, guacamole, bean dip and salsa. It was at least a foot high, beautiful to behold, and it was considered an appetizer, just something to get you started.



