Recipe Box | Not your regular nachos

Back in the early ’80s, I remember eating nachos and hearing jokes about not-your-cheese (nacho cheese).
Surprisingly, a well-known chain store had a cool snack bar with some very memorable deluxe nachos. But the ultimate nachos were at this fancy Mexican restaurant. It was literally a mountain made of fried corn tortilla chips and melted cheese with little caves filled with ample amounts of sour cream, guacamole, bean dip and salsa. It was at least a foot high, beautiful to behold, and it was considered an appetizer, just something to get you started.
This recipe is a combination of both nachos, and it is a full meal, not just an appetizer.
Not Your Regular Nachos
IngredientsGround beef
Seasoning packets, taco or fajita
Canned refried beans
Tortillas chips
Shredded cheddar cheese
Salsa
Pickled jalapenos, sliced
Olives
Tomatoes, diced
Cilantro, chopped
Sour cream
Optional: Creamy nacho cheese sauce, warmed
Directions1. Brown the ground beef well, then add the seasoning packets and refried beans. Simmer for 20 minutes, adding a little water if necessary.
2. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking pan with foil. Layer tortilla chips and shredded cheese. Bake 5-10 minutes until the cheese is bubbly. Use a spatula to place the hot chips on a dish. Top with meat/bean mixture, salsa, jalapenos, olives, tomatoes, cilantro and sour cream.
3. If you like, add spoonfuls of warmed nacho cheese.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone