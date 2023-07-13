Recipe Box | Sloppy Joes

I remember Sloppy Joes being a thing when I was a kid. I begged my mom to let us try them, probably mostly from the commercials on TV.
We finally did try it, and I loved them. I was a BBQ flavor kid, and ketchup. I added ketchup to everything. Eggs, fish, hot dogs, you name it. When I discovered BBQ-flavored potato chips, I was in heaven. So Sloppy Joes were similar to BBQ, but like a meaty spaghetti sauce. This recipe combines the flavor of both. You probably can’t eat just one.
Sloppy Joes
Ingredients:1 pkg brioche buns
1 jar sour pickles
Meat sauce ingredients:
3 lbs. ground beef
4 cups water
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons olive oil
4 bell peppers, chopped
3 onions, chopped
2 sweet apples, chopped
1 bulb garlic, minced
1 can, 12 oz., tomato paste
½ cup ketchup
1 tablespoon yellow mustard
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 tablespoon Worcestershire powder
1 tablespoon salt
1 tablespoon red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon black pepper
1 tablespoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon paprika
Directions1. Start this early in the morning or the night before. For best flavor, cook 5-6 hours or more. You may also put it in a slow cooker, stirring occasionally.
2. Brown the ground beef well in a large soup pot, breaking it up into smaller pieces. Gather all of the meat sauce ingredients and add to the pot.
3. Simmer all day, stirring occasionally.
4. When it’s almost time to eat, bring the pot back to a boil and reduce any extra liquid out of the pot, stirring well.
5. Place the bottom bun on a plate and scoop a mound onto the bun. Add the top bun and serve with pickles and a fork.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone