WENATCHEE — This summer will feature a selected beer of the week by local breweries. Wines of the Week will return after the NCW Wine Awards are published in the September Foothills magazine issue. We begin the series with Hellbent Brewing, a Seattle-based brewery with a new taproom at Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St. W8, Wenatchee.
Hellbent wrote in an email that "Time Flies when you’re having fun! Seems like just yesterday that we decided to call Lake City our home, and bring the best beer we could to the community. We’ve grown up a little since then, spread our wings, but our enthusiasm for what we do has never waned. To show our appreciation for our amazing customer base — who continue to make everything we do possible — we thought it would be nice to make the best IPA we could."
"We threw in a little bit of an experimental hop nicknamed 'the Ocho' for good luck, but this PNW IPA is heavily dry hopped with McKenzie, Nectaron, Comet, Strata, Simcoe and Citra for maximum complexity and aroma. In addition to loads of apricot, berry, grapefruit, and grassy flavors, we always strive for balance, both in life and with our beers. Thanks to every one of you for the last eight years, it’s been a helluva ride (pun very much intended)!"
The beer label is by local artist Ron Evans, who wrote in a Facebook message, "this is the second collaboration between Hellbent and I. The first was their Boombox Head IPA that came out this spring which featured a robot painting of mine. They liked that so much they asked me about doing something for their upcoming 8th Anniversary IPA. Randy, owner/marketing manager, told me he thought something with an octopus would be cool, to tie in the number eight. The painting is acrylics on canvas and the piece was called 'The Mighty Pacific.' I'm stoked to have my art on some beer labels. This has also inspired Hellbent to do more collaborations with local (Seattle AND Wenatchee) for future can artwork."
