WENATCHEE — This summer will feature a selected beer of the week by local breweries. Wines of the Week will return after the NCW Wine Awards are published in the September Foothills magazine issue. We begin the series with Hellbent Brewing, a Seattle-based brewery with a new taproom at Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St. W8, Wenatchee.

Hellbent anniversary IPA

Hellbent Brewing Company's eighth anniversary IPA beer released this month. The label art is by local artist Ron Evans. 

Hellbent wrote in an email that "Time Flies when you’re having fun! Seems like just yesterday that we decided to call Lake City our home, and bring the best beer we could to the community. We’ve grown up a little since then, spread our wings, but our enthusiasm for what we do has never waned. To show our appreciation for our amazing customer base — who continue to make everything we do possible — we thought it would be nice to make the best IPA we could."



