This summer will feature a selected cider of the week by local cideries. Wines of the Week will return after the NCW Wine Awards are published in the September Foothills magazine issue. We continue the series with Pear Up, 5420 Woodring Canyon Road, Cashmere.

CASHMERE — Pear Up is a family-owned craft cidery inspired by Washington State’s rich orchard history. On his great-grandfather’s land, the founder produced cider for nearly a decade and shares the fruits of his passion with those looking to "Refresh With Flavor!" The family realized that the native pear varieties on the property provided for a uniquely light and flavorful cider finish.

Pear Up WatermelonTransparentR1.png

Pear Up Watermelon Hard Pear Cider
Pear Up GrapefruitNew.png

Pear Up Grapefruit Pear Hard Cider


