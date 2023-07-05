This summer will feature a selected cider of the week by local cideries. Wines of the Week will return after the NCW Wine Awards are published in the September Foothills magazine issue. We continue the series with Pear Up, 5420 Woodring Canyon Road, Cashmere.
CASHMERE — Pear Up is a family-owned craft cidery inspired by Washington State’s rich orchard history. On his great-grandfather’s land, the founder produced cider for nearly a decade and shares the fruits of his passion with those looking to "Refresh With Flavor!" The family realized that the native pear varieties on the property provided for a uniquely light and flavorful cider finish.
As the longest running company in the U.S. to focus solely on pear, they pioneered the low sugar, flavor-forward alternative. Join the fourth generation orcharding family in drinking the award-winning spoils of their harvest. They are continuing to enjoy tremendous growth with cider drinkers looking for fruity without the sugar, wine drinkers interested in complexity, and beer drinkers wanting session-ability.
Pear Up's blends are perfect for enjoying anytime from a hot day on the boat to a fireside winter huddle and everything in between.
Watermelon Pear Cider
"Let summer happen, anytime. Enjoy juicy watermelon refreshingly blended with pure pear. You can get a lot of grass cut with this lawn-mower cider. Refresh with flavor not sugar."
Grapefruit Pear Cider
"Bold but balanced grapefruit brightens this ultimate summer classic to truly emphasize the fresh in refreshing! Sparkling citrus notes and light pear drinkability enhance the freedom of summer."
