This winery is also located along north Lake Chelan with beautiful views of the surrounding area.
Cairdeas is known for their exceptional Rhone reds, and, if you like those varietals, it is a must-visit winery.
I’m choosing to review the Grenache Blanc because I don’t see it very often and want to bring attention to the varietal. It’s a color variation of the red Grenache grape. Both Grenache varietals originated in Spain but the Rhone Valley in France made them popular. Grenach Blanc is growing in popularity due to its intense and plush flavors.
Cairdeas sources the grapes from the Boushey Vineyard in the Yakima Valley. The aromas of apple blossom, green apple, fennel, and early peach remind me how lucky I am to live in this lush valley full of scents from spring to fall.
The palate is on the fuller side with plump juicy pear and apple flavors. Camembert cheese, Indian dishes, or a meaty fish would be great pairings.
Cairdeas (Car-diss) is open daily from noon to 5 p.m.
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
31 Winesap Ave, Manson
(509) 687-0555
Barb Robertson has worked in the Northwest wine industry for more than 15 years. She earned an advanced certification through the London-based Wine & Spirit Education Trust and holds a degree in marketing from Central Washington University.
