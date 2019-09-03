COLUMBUS, Ohio _ U.S. District Court Judge James L. Graham has denied a requested temporary restraining order to halt Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's voter purge planned for Friday.
"It's disturbing that this week's planned voter purge will go forward even when the secretary of state's office has admitted there is an ongoing investigation into errors that resulted in thousands of Ohio voters being improperly _ and we contend, unlawfully _ flagged to be removed from the rolls," said Greg Beswick, executive director of the Ohio Democratic Party, which requested the court order Friday.
"The specter that any active voters are purged due to government error, and no fault of their own, is unacceptable. We will continue to advocate for every eligible Ohio voter _ no matter their partisan affiliation _ to have the opportunity to cast a ballot and make their voices heard."
Comment has been sought from LaRose's office.
