A popular animated character has undergone a drastic life change that will be impossible not to notice.
Ralph Bighead, who appeared on the Nickelodeon series "Rocko's Modern Life," identifies as Rachel after transitioning from male to female, reported Entertainment Weekly.
"Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling," a film adaptation of the show, will feature Rocko and his pals trying to track down Rachel Bighead, the creator of their favorite show.
"When I started writing (the movie), I really started latching on to the idea of change and how society has changed and what's gone on in the last 20 years and the development of our characters and how they would react to change," said series creator Joe Murray. "It felt natural because it was not only about change, about somebody finding who they are and making that courageous choice to go through that change."
Murray worked closely with GLAAD on creating a respectful story, and GLAAD's director of transgender representation Nick Adams overwhelmingly approves.
"Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling tells a beautiful _ and hilarious _ story about accepting change," said Adams. "This story of inclusion and acceptance is so needed in our current climate."
"Rocko's Modern Life" isn't the only animated series to tackle LGBT issues this year.
In May, during the 22nd season premiere of "Arthur," the character Mr. Ratburn, an elementary school teacher marries his same-sex partner, Patrick, at a wedding attended by his students.
Some channels refused to air the episode, including Alabama Public Television, which feared kids younger than the show's target audience would tune in.
"The vast majority of parents will not have heard about the content, whether they agree with it or not," said Alabama Public Television director of programming Mike McKenzie.
"Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling" is out Friday on Netflix.
