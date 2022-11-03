EAST WENATCHEE — The final easement needed for a 9-mile transmission line, in the works since at least 2012, was obtained recently with a $51,270 settlement between Douglas County PUD and the easement’s property owners.

Download PDF Map Overview.pdf
This map shows the transmission line for the Northern Mid-Columbia Joint Project.

The easement is one of more than 40 obtained for the Northern Mid-Columbia Joint Project, a 230-kilovolt line to run from Douglas PUD’s Rapids Switchyard in Rock Island to the Bonneville Power Administration’s Columbia Substation, near the entrance to Palisades off Highway 28, but on the west side of the highway.



