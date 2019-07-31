July 31-- Jul. 31--Fifty-eight homeless men were displaced by a fire late Tuesday at the men's shelter in downtown Vancouver.
The fire at Share House, 1115 W. 13th St., was reported at 10:50 p.m. It originated on the top floor in a room shared by two residents, said Share Deputy Director Amy Reynolds. Neither resident was in the room at the time.
Although the fire was put out quickly, the resulting water damage was "much more significant," Reynolds said.
Everyone was evacuated from the building when the fire was reported. Orchards Inn and Homestead, Share's two family shelters, and St. Paul Lutheran Church in downtown Vancouver, sheltered displaced Share House residents overnight Tuesday.
"That's where people are staying for the time being until the fire marshal approves us to be able to open up again," Reynolds said.
The damage also impacts Share's hot meal program, which operates out of the basement floor of Share House. The kitchen is fully operational, but since the fire system cannot be used the nonprofit is serving brown bag meals at noon and 5 p.m. and a continental breakfast tomorrow morning for those who are homeless or low income. Residents at Lincoln Place, an apartment complex for chronically homeless people across the street, often take advantage of the hot meals program.
Last summer, the kitchen and dining room at Share House were remodeled. The hot meals program prepares nearly 92,000 meals annually.
The former Share House, which was built in the late 1800s, was destroyed by arson in 1996 and rebuilt in 1999.