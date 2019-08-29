Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--A fire damaged an outbuilding Thursday morning at a home in Vancouver's Northwood neighborhood, according to emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian.
Vancouver firefighters were dispatched around 9:45 a.m. to the 7400 block of Michigan Street for a report of a residential fire.
A witness told dispatchers that smoke was billowing from a detached garage, according to scanner traffic.
The first crew to arrive at the address went around the home and found an outbuilding with an active fire inside. Firefighters entered the building and quickly extinguished the blaze, according to the scanner.
The homeowner told firefighters they have been having electrical problems, so a fire marshal was requested to investigate the fire's cause.