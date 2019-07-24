July 24-- Jul. 24--A fire destroyed an RV and shop early Wednesday morning at a Northeast Hazel Dell home.
Firefighters were dispatched at 2:38 a.m. to the 7100 block of Northeast 31st Avenue for a report of a residential structure fire. The home's address is just outside of Vancouver city limits.
An RV and 40-by-40-foot shop were fully engulfed in flames by the time the first fire engine arrived, said Capt. Raymond Egan with the Vancouver Fire Department.
Heat from the burning vehicle and building started to melt the siding of the house, but four additional engines responded and stopped the blaze from spreading farther, Egan said.
Clark County Fire District 6 assisted, and the fire was extinguished in about 25 minutes. No one was injured.
"Those two (pieces of property) were complete losses, but no one was displaced. The home is still livable," Egan said.
There were reports of small explosions coming from the shop during the fire. Egan said he would describe them as loud pops, generated by items such as pressured cans of cleaning chemicals typically found in garages. A few popped off while firefighters were at the scene.
"Nothing huge," Egan said.