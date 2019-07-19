July 19-- Jul. 19--A man saved his neighbor from a Washougal house fire early Friday morning.
Camas-Washougal Fire Department Chief Nick Swinhart said that if it weren't for the neighbor's actions, the home's occupant likely would have died.
Camas-Washougal firefighter crews were dispatched around 4:17 a.m. Friday to the report of a structure fully engulfed in flames in the 2100 block of 37th Street in Washougal.
Chief Swinhart said the fire appeared to have been spreading for some time when the first crew arrived.
"That's typical for fires in the middle of the night. No one is around to notice them until they've been burning for a while," Swinhart said. "We're unsure how long it had been going."
Firefighters employed a defensive strategy -- dousing the home with water from the outside and not entering the building -- due the severity of the fire, and they moved to protect surrounding homes, none of which were damaged, according to the fire chief.
There was a single occupant in the home when the fire started. He "was rescued by a neighbor who saw the flames and pulled the victim out of the garage door," the fire department said in a news release.
The unidentified occupant was taken to the hospital with severe burns. Additional details about his condition were not provided.
The home was completely destroyed by the fire, officials said.
Camas-Washougal firefighters were assisted by East County Fire and Rescue and the Vancouver Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Camas-Washougal Fire Marhsal.