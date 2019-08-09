Aug. 09-- Aug. 9--Fire crews in Idaho have begun fighting a new forest fire located 2 miles north of Cataldo. Dubbed the CCC Fire, it has grown to about 200 acres, is threatening structures and could impact travelers on Interstate 90 due to smoke.
The fire is burning in dry grass and timber and is currently 0 percent contained, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.
"Fire crews will continue to direct engagement of the fire where they can safely do so," fire information officer Jennifer Russell wrote in a news release. "There are several structures at risk. No evacuations have been ordered."
Crews have five engines plus heavy equipment on the scene and more resources are en route, she said.
"Terrain in this area is very steep and burning materials have been reported rolling down hill, creating very hazardous conditions," Russell wrote.
The fire apparently started on Wednesday and its cause remains under investigation.
"Heavy aircraft support dropping retardant and water made it possible for two hot shot crews to work well into the evening (Wednesday) constructing (a) fire line securing the ridgeline," she wrote.
Crews will combat the fire by attacking its flanks and using back burns to try to prevent its spread.
As a result of the fire, the state announced closures of the CCC Road from Cataldo to Wall Ridge Road and the Trail of the Coeur d'Alene bike path from Cataldo to Kingston. Boaters are asked to avoid the lower Coeur d'Alene River from Albert's Landing to Cataldo because helicopters will be accessing the water.
"Area personnel would like to remind the public not to stop on area roads to view the fire," Russell wrote. "Smoke can be expected along the I-90 corridor from Kingston through Cataldo."