Over the years, lithium-ion batteries and chargers have caused many fires with sometimes devastating consequences. Found within common household products such as electronic toys, cellphones, laptops and more, their popularity has grown thanks to their high-energy density and longer lifespan. But with this growth comes the need to learn how to properly handle these products.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, local U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 1.35 million fires in 2021 – an average of every 23 seconds. These fires resulted in 3,800 civilian deaths and 14,700 reported civilian injuries, but the devastation didn’t stop there. They also resulted in an estimated $15.9 billion in property damage loss.

Fires can affect not just the health and safety of family, friends and community, but also take a major financial toll on homeowners and businesses. The International Code Council’s 2023 Building Safety Month campaign focuses on general building safety awareness, including how to recognize and practice fire prevention strategies and be aware of potential risks in your home or business.



