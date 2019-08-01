Aug. 01-- Aug. 1--The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch notice in Spokane County for Thursday evening through Friday morning due to possible abundant lightning, high winds and dry fuels.
Thunderstorms are forecast across central Washington Thursday night and are expected to move east through Spokane after 11 p.m. Some rain is expected with the lightning, but the quick movement of the storm is expected to limit any moisture soaked up by vegetation.
The last time it rained in Spokane was almost a 1/4 inch that came during a storm on the night of July 23 and the morning of July 24, NWS meteorologist Laurie Nisbet said.
The winds and lightning from Thursday's night expected storm are not projected to be as severe as last week, but fire starts in the area could be numerous Friday morning and 15 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph are forecast in the afternoon.
"If we do get lots of lightning and potential fire starts and then the winds come in, that does cause some concern," Nisbet said.