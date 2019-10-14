OKANOGAN — A public memorial service for Assistant Chief Christian Johnson will be held Oct. 24 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agri-Plex.

The service is being planned this week and details will be released over the next few days. It’s being coordinated by the Behind The Badge Foundation's Line of Duty Death Response Team, said organization spokesman Kyle Foreman.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Johnson, who worked for Okanogan County Fire District 3, died Oct. 3 from injuries sustained in a September fire. His remains were brought home to Okanogan by a procession of first responders on Saturday. Read more about the procession here.