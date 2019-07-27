July 27-- Jul. 27--Firefighters got control of a brush fire along U.S. Highway 12 before it spread to a nearby fruit warehouse Friday night in Yakima.
The fire started around 9 p.m. at the 16th Avenue exit at U.S. 12. Embers spread east, with the fire covering about a half a mile, said Yakima Fire Department incident commander Tom Schneider.
The fire threatened bins and structures at Washington Fruit nearby, but firefighters were able to contain it before it spread. No goods or structures were damaged, Schneider said.
More than 30 firefighters from Yakima, the Yakima Training Center, West Valley, Kittitas Valley and Gleed responded.
By 11 p.m., firefighters were mopping up the blaze.
Roads in the area were temporarily closed and eastbound traffic on U.S. 12 was detoured at the 16th Avenue exit.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.