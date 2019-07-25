YAKIMA — A fire in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest grew from 20 acres to 160 acres as of Thursday as embers from the fire jumped outside fire lines.
“We’ve been somewhat successful in dealing with those spot fires, but the fire perimeter is larger now,” Naches Ranger District spokesman Randy Shepard said, adding that the Left Hand Fire was not contained.
The Left Hand Fire was first reported Tuesday after a lightning storm rolled through the area.
The fire reached steep, rocky terrain where there is little road access and safety concerns for firefighters if the blaze shifted, Shepard said.
Crews will be assessing the best attack approach over the next 24 to 48 hours, he said.
Meantime, more resources and aircraft supplies were directed to the area.
Officials updated evacuation levels Thursday. Six homes and other structures are under a Level 3 “go now” order. Another 250 homes along State Route 410 are on a Level 2 “set” order, meaning there is significant risk and the fire is moving closer. People should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
The fire is about 4 miles east of Cliffdell, 2 miles from the Cottonwood Campground and about 32 miles northwest of Yakima.
Smoke from the fire is visible from Highway 410 and may affect visibility. Motorists should use caution if they are traveling through the area.