Sept. 03-- Sep. 3--What is it? Northern Colorado (0-1) visits Washington State (1-0) in the second week of the college football season.
Where is it? Martin Stadium in Pullman.
When is it? Kickoff is 2 p.m. Saturday.
Where can I watch it? The game will air on the Pac-12 Networks.
Who is favored? FBS vs. FCS game, therefore no official point spread.
How did they fare last week? In the first of two games against FBS opponents, Northern Colorado lost 35-18 to San Jose State on the road. Washington State handled its business against New Mexico State, beating the Aggies 58-7 in Pullman.
Why UNC will win: If you can come up with anything, feel free to shoot a note this way.
Why WSU will win: Last season, the Bears ranked 10th in the Big Sky, scoring 23.8 yards per game and they failed to cross the 20-point plateau in five different games. UNC scored 20 combined points in its final two games of the year, against Eastern Washington and Montana State. The Bears' slow-starting offense may may still be better than the underwhelming defense. In 2018, UNC conceded 35.5 points per game and gave up at least 40 points to four different FCS opponents.
What happened last time? This is the first meeting between the teams.