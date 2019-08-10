Aug. 10-- Aug. 10--Only in Idaho! Celebrate all things ranch at the First Annual Ranch Festival from 12-5 p.m. today at 9151 N. Hess St. in Hayden. Uncle Dan's -- not to be confused with Lt. Dan's -- is turning North Idaho into the Ranch Dressing and Dip Capital of the World.
According to a news release, Uncle Dan's has been creating the best salad dressings, dips and seasonings for more than 50 years, and a new facility has opened in Hayden. The celebration will include food trucks featuring ranch dressing items and tours of the new operations facility.
Uncle Dan started mixing his own salad dressings at his home in 1966, and they are gluten-free and made without adding MSG. Pass the dressing, please.
Bridge Press Cellars entertainment
My new friend Drew Padrta, co-owner of Bridge Press Cellars, has alerted me to upcoming performances at his expansive and renovated space, which now includes the Hidden Ballroom, at 39 W. Pacific Ave.:
Comedian Luke Bohn ("Bring the Funny," "Last Comic Standing," Comedy Central) will be the first comedian to headline the new ballroom Sept. 28.
Comedian Ryan Neimiller ("America's Got Talent") performs Nov. 8-9. The funnyman is notable for his arm deformity along with his talent.
New cider house in town
Here's a fun way to spend a few hours on a Sunday -- yes, Sunday fun day! Newly opened Trailbreaker Cider, 2204 N. Madson Road, in Liberty Lake is the former Whiskey Barrel Cider Co. in Pullman. To introduce itself to its new community, Trailbreaker is hosting a tour of the facility at 2 p.m. Sunday. For $5, attendees receiving a pint glass, pour and the tour.
Terrain Table benefit
Celeste Shaw of Chaps Restaurant and chef Chad White are joining forces to host a dinner at Celeste's farm benefitting Terrain. Per an evite, "It's going to be the most magical evening with a slew of surprises, including art and performances you don't want to miss. Trust us."
Tickets, which are $150 each, are limited to 125 seats, and money raised helps Terrain continue its work in the Spokane community. To learn more and purchase tickets for the dinner from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 5 (address is emailed upon RSVP), go to http://bit.ly/TerrainTable.
Frito-Lay gives back
In Good Samaritan news today, Frito-Lay Variety Packs Snackable Notes are back by popular demand as the school year looms, once again keeping parents and kids connected during the day with personal messages written on Frito-Lay snack bags. And new this year, Snackable Notes are giving the family a way to help end childhood hunger.
Through Oct. 15 as part of Frito-Lay's longtime partnership with Feed the Children, for every note written on a Frito-Lay chip bag and submitted at snackablenotes.com, Frito-Lay Variety Packs will make a $1 donation to the anti-hunger organization, supplementing as many as 2 million meals to families. Awesome! Also: Chili Cheese-flavored Fritos are one of my favorites.
Next up on the food-and-beverage itinerary:
The new Hello Sugar in Spokane Valley near 40th Avenue and Dishman Mica Road in the new Ponderosa Village development. It is neighbors with TT's Old Iron Brewery and BBQ featuring "Top Chef" cheftestant Chad White's menu. I inexplicably haven't been in to TT's yet, either, even though I reside a few miles away, but I have had the brisket and ribs at a dinner event, and both are excellent.
Cole's Coffee, 3015 N. Pines Road, in Spokane Valley is open for business. I drove by it Friday on my way to Sandpoint and look forward to checking it. As I said recently in my Sunday in Spokane story, I love being in Spokane and the great outdoors alongside the farmers markets and breweries. Add coffeehouses to the list.
And on a final note, Aug. 3 was National Mustard Day. Missed the memo? You can still celebrate with Mustard Ice Cream.
Have a great weekend!