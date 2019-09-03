Sept. 03-- Sep. 3--The first Spokane Audubon meeting of this season is scheduled for Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Riverview Community Bldg., 2117 E. North Crescent Ave.
The evening will focus on Africa's diverse array of winged (and nonwinged) wildlife. Spokane Audubon member Gary Lee will present on his travels in South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe last year.
Lee will share photos, videos and stories of elephants, rhinos, hippos, giraffes, lions, leopards, zebras, wildebeest, Cape buffalo and unique bird species.
Audubon meetings are open to the public, for more information visit audubonspokane.org.