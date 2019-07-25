July 25-- Jul. 25--YAKIMA, Wash. -- A select group of anglers enjoyed Washington's only legal, non-tribal summer sockeye fishing on the Columbia River system early Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
About 15 people on five boats carefully caught and unhooked the salmon stranded in the Columbia by 74-degree water in the Yakima River. Researchers with the Yakama Nation and Bureau of Reclamation then tagged the fish as part of a new study to determine how they overcome adverse conditions to make their way upstream to Roza Dam.
"We have common ground that we can work on and come together and understand that we're all working for the fish, one way or another," said Brian Saluskin, Yakama Nation's project manager for its sockeye reintroduction program that began in 2009. "These anglers really knew what they were doing."
Coastal Conservation Association Tri-Cities chapter president Chris Tannahill jumped at the chance to go out on the Columbia for sockeye, a fish he normally also seeks on the Okanogan River near Brewster. But that became impossible when the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced in April that the Columbia River would be closed to summer chinook and sockeye fishing for the first time in almost 10 years.
Then wildlife department biologist called Tannahill, asking if he could put together a group to catch the 46 sockeye needed for the study while they were waiting in the 66-degree water of the Columbia next to the Yakima River. Tannahill called around to find some friends who were eager to join him, and they reached their allotment of fish even quicker than expected.
"Sockeye are pretty finicky fish to catch," Tannahill said. "We got really lucky."
Bureau of Reclamation Fish and Wildlife Adminstrator Richard Vissor would love similar good fortune for the study he suggested last Fall. It's the first attempt to track how sockeye migrate through the Lower Yakima River, building off a study that tracked the journey of 20 sockeye last year from the Roza Dam to Cle Elum.
This year's study will include 60 sockeye, 14 of which were caught by tribal biologists at the Prosser Dam in June. Saluskin said depending on the results, the study could continue next year.
Radio tags will tell researchers how fast the fish swim and whether they struggle to get through places like the Wapato, Sunnyside and Prosser diversion dams. The tags can also measure temperatures, telling researchers how much time fish spend in pockets of cool water on their way upstream.
"We want to know if we should try to enhance these micro-climates," Visser said. "Or if they're just shooting by these micro-climates, we don't want to spend the time and effort to do these enhancements."
Unlike steelhead and most salmon, sockeye migrate to lakes where they spawn during the warmest time of year. They struggle in temperatures above 70 degrees, so they're often stranded in the Columbia, a problem expected to become worse with climate change.
Saluskin said temperatures well above 70 degrees in the Columbia during the 2015 drought played a key role in reducing the number of sockeye to swim through the Bonneville Dam from more than 510,000 in 2015 to less than 88,000 in 2017. This year's estimates have fallen to 70,000, and Saluskin said the numbers could end up even lower.
The tagged sockeye that make it to Roza will be captured and transported to their spawning grounds at Cle Elum Lake. If some salmon don't survive, Visser said researchers should still be able to float the river to find the fish and use the data from the tags.
Data collection and statistical analysis will be done by the U.S. Geological Survey, which Visser said went "above and beyond" to design the study. Those staffers will be the only ones paid for the project estimated to cost $150,000 in state and federal funds.
Information gathered could form the basis for new pieces of the existing Yakima Basin Integrated Plan. Bureau of Reclamation projects over for the next three decades should pave the way for sockeye to swim all the way back to Cle Elum, Kachess and Keechelus lakes for the first time in more than 100 years.
Many shared long-term goals remain far away -- none more so than the idea of opening the Yakima River to sockeye fishing. Saluskin said a potential fishery drives much of his work and would be especially meaningful for the tribe, and he'd also like to see it help surrounding communities.
After catching the last fish early Wednesday morning, Tannahill and his friends made sure to thank the biologists for their work. Bringing back enough sockeye to open the Yakima River might not happen anytime soon for local fishing enthusiasts, but the efforts of the Yakama Nation and its partners have at least made it an imaginable dream.
Reach Luke Thompson at luthompson@yakimaherald.com on Twitter: @luketscribe
