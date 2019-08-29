Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--The fall salmon season is open from Buoy 10 at the mouth of the Columbia River upstream to the Oregon/Washington Border above McNary Dam.
Fishing for albacore tuna is very good off the coast.
White sturgeon retention is closed from Buoy 10 upstream to McNary Dam but remains an option for catch-and-release fishing.
Trout fishing is good in high elevation lakes.
Panfish, bass, and catfish are biting well in local lakes and rivers.
Coho are showing in stronger numbers at Buoy 10.
Salmon/Steelhead
Columbia River mainstem
Lower Columbia mainstem from Cathlamet to Bonneville Dam -- 757 salmonid boats and 185 Washington bank rods were tallied during last Saturday's flight count.
Bonneville -- 45 bank anglers kept one chinook and three chinook jacks and released one coho.
Camas/Washougal -- four bank anglers had no catch. 29 boats/61 anglers kept seven chinook and one jack.
I-5 area -- two boats/three anglers had no catch.
Vancouver -- 110 bank anglers kept four chinook. 91 boats/201 anglers kept 18 chinook, one jack, and released one jack.
Woodland -- 171 bank anglers kept 12 chinook. 30 boats/57 anglers kept two chinook and released two steelhead.
Kalama -- 392 bank anglers kept 40 chinook and two jacks, and released one jack. 104 boats/240 anglers kept 33 chinook and one jack, and one coho. They released two chinook, one steelhead, and two coho.
Cowlitz -- 47 boats/153 anglers kept 43 chinook and four jacks. They released three steelhead and two coho.
Longview -- 111 bank anglers kept two chinook. 69 boats/136 anglers kept eight chinook and released one steelhead.
Columbia River Tributaries
Lewis River -- From Johnson Creek to the power lines below Merwin Dam: release all salmon other than hatchery coho until further notice.
North Fork Toutle River: -- Daily salmon limit six, up to four adults may be retained. Release all salmon other than hatchery coho.
Elochoman River -- Six bank anglers kept one steelhead.
Cowlitz River -- I-5 Bridge downstream: One boat/two rods had no catch. Above the I-5 Bridge: Five bank rods had no catch. 13 boats/33 rods kept 20 steelhead, released five steelhead and two Chinook.
Lewis River -- Four bank anglers had no catch.
Wind River -- One boat/one rod had no catch.
Drano Lake -- 11 boats/25 rods kept nine chinook.
Klickitat below Fisher Hill Bridge -- One bank angler had no catch.
Klickitat above No. 5 Fishway -- One bank angler had no catch.
Sturgeon
Lower Columbia River -- Closed for retention. Weekend checking showed five legal white sturgeon released for two bank anglers.
The Dalles Pool -- Closed for retention. Weekly checking showed eight sublegal, four legal and one oversize white sturgeon released for one boat (four anglers).
Walleye
Troutdale -- Weekend checking showed one walleye kept, plus three walleye released for three boats (four anglers).
Bonneville Pool -- Weekly checking showed no catch for one boat (two anglers).
The Dalles Pool -- Weekly checking showed no catch for seven boats (nine anglers).