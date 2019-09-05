Sept. 05-- Sep. 5--The fall salmon season is open from Buoy 10 at the mouth of the Columbia River upstream to the Oregon/Washington Border above McNary Dam. However, the Columbia River below Bonneville Dam has been closed by emergency degree to the retention of chinook. Anglers may still keep hatchery coho.
White sturgeon retention is closed from Buoy 10 upstream to McNary Dam but remains an option for catch-and-release fishing.
Trout fishing is good in high elevation lakes.
anfish, bass, and catfish are biting well in local lakes and rivers.
Fishing for albacore tuna continues to be very good out of Ilwaco.
Coho fishing is good at Buoy 10.
Salmon/Steelhead
Columbia mainstem
Bonneville: 42 bank anglers kept two chinook and one jack; 26 boats/55 rods kept two chinook and two jacks.
Camas/Washougal: 96 boats/214 rods kept 55 chinook and three chinook, and released four chinook and one jack.
I-5 Area: Two bank anglers had no catch. 14 boats/24 rods kept three chinook and one jack.
Vancouver: 278 bank anglers kept 44 chinook and released one. 109 boats/259 rods kept 69 chinook and three jacks.
Woodland: Four bank anglers had no catch. 46 boats/105 rods kept 11 chinook and released one.
Kalama: 164 bank anglers kept 31 chinook and released eight; 23 boats/46 rods kept eight chinook and one jack, and released one chinook.
Cowlitz: 37 boats/75 rods kept seven chinook and one jack and released one chinook.
Longview: 13 bank anglers had no catch. 18 boats/34 rods kept five chinook.
Columbia River Tributaries
North Fork Toutle River: Until further notice, the daily salmon limit is six, up to four adults may be retained. Release all salmon other than hatchery coho.
Wind River: Until Sept. 30, release all steelhead from the mouth to 400 feet downstream of Shipherd Falls fish ladder.
White Salmon River: Until Sept. 30, release all steelhead from the mouth to the county road bridge below the former location of the power house.
Elochoman River: Four bank rods had no catch.
Cowlitz River: I-5 Bridge downstream, 16 bank rods had no catch. Five boats/13 rods kept one coho, released two chinook jacks and two steelhead. Above the I-5 Bridge, 14 bank rods released two chinook, six chinook jacks and one steelhead. Eight boats/19 rods kept 21 steelhead.
Wind River: One bank angler had no catch. One boat/two rods had no catch.
Drano Lake: Two bank anglers had no catch. Eight boats/16 rods kept five Chinook, released three Chinook and 17 steelhead.
Klickitat below Fisher Hill Bridge: One bank angler had no catch.
Sturgeon
Lower Columbia River: Closed for retention. Weekend checking showed three sublegal and one legal white sturgeon released for three boats (five anglers).
Bonneville Pool: Closed for retention. Weekly checking showed 16 sublegal, four legal and one oversize white sturgeon released for one boat (one angler).
Walleye
Portland: Weekly checking showed five walleye kept for two boats (six anglers).
The Dalles Pool: Weekly checking showed one walleye kept, and one walleye released for four boats (eight anglers).