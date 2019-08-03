Aug. 03-- Aug. 3--Next week marks the 36th anniversary of National Night Out, with a lineup of festivities in Yakima for people to get together, have fun, and bid "farewell" to crime.
The first National Night Out happened in 1984, with farewell parties to crimes and drugs in about 400 communities. This year, more than 16,000 cities -- including Yakima -- will participate, said Yakima city spokesman John Fannin.
Monday will start a countywide kickoff, hosted by Safe Yakima Valley and the Yakima Police Athletics League. Organizers are expecting up to 700 people, so East E Street will be closed between North Third and Fourth streets.
Three free events will follow on Tuesday, and another event will occur Wednesday, hosted by Yakima Housing Authority.
Carlos Reyes, a family self-sufficiency supervisor for the Yakima Housing Authority, said the event is designed to encourage citizen involvement and neighborhood camaraderie.
"It's a safe place to meet and greet first responders to start a conversation on safety awareness and wellness and to learn about community service providers," Reyes said. "We invite you to share in our efforts to build a stronger community."
Yakima moved its City Council meeting to Monday to allow council members to attend the festivities.
"We want residents to be able to get to know their neighbors," said Assistant Mayor Dulce Gutierrez, who chairs the Yakima City Council's Public Safety Committee. "There's something about sitting down together, sharing a meal, that helps people get acquainted. It's a natural way to build community."
Those who are interested in forming their own block parties for National Night Out can contact Yakima Police Department Community Services Officers Amy Hayes and Nikki Sandino at 509-575-6197 or at ypdcs@yakimawa.gov.
Events
Monday: 5 to 8 p.m. at Miller Park, 513 N. Third St., Yakima. Free face painting, water activities, grilled burgers and hot dogs, games and music. Yakima Neighborhood Health Services also will be on site for free blood pressure screenings and high school sports physicals.
Tuesday: 4 to 6 p.m. at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, 1211 S. Seventh St., Yakima. The night will include inflated jumpers, face painting, fire trucks and firefighters.
Tuesday: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church at 915 S. Naches Ave.
Tuesday: 6 to 9 p.m. at Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness, 1802 W. Nob Hill Blvd.
Wednesday: 6 to 8 p.m. at Astria Regional Medical Center, 110 S. Ninth Ave. Free food, music, and raffle.
Reach Lex Talamo at ltalamo@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @LexTalamo.