July 16-- Jul. 16--Five sex offenders recently registered as transient and will be living in the Thurston County area, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
Anthony M. Degollado, 28, is registered as a level 3 sex offender, the designation for offenders deemed most likely to reoffend. On March 11, 2010, Degollado pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count of indecent liberties. He was sentenced to 30 months of confinement. The conviction stems from Degollado, at age 18, sexually assaulting a known 16-year-old girl.
He's described as a white man, standing 5 feet 8 inches and weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He will be residing in the 2300 block of Trosper Road Southwest in Tumwater.
Timothy S. Harrison, 29, is a level 2 sex offender. On Sept. 21, 2015, Harrison pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree rape of a child. He was sentenced to 60 months of confinement. The conviction stems from Harrison, at age 24, sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he had just met.
He's described as a black man, standing 6 feet and 4 inches, weighing 230 pounds and with black hair and brown eyes.
Alexander D. Bowman, 39, is registered as a level 1 sex offender. On April 22, 1996, he was found guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court of one count of first-degree child molestation. The charge stems from Bowman, at age 13, sexually assaulting a known 8-year-old boy. He was sentenced to eight to 12 weeks of confinement.
He's described as a white man, standing 6 feet tall, weighing 230 pounds and with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Lonzel R. McMillan, 19, is a level 1 sex offender. On July 19, 2018, McMillan pleaded guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court to one count of second-degree attempted assault with sexual motivation. The conviction stems from McMillan, at age 17, sexually assaulting a known 12-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 15 to 36 weeks confinement with Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration.
He's described as a black man, standing 6 feet tall, weighing 155 pounds and with black hair and brown eyes.
Chad Krizan is registered as a level 1 sex offender. On Dec. 10, 2004, Krizan pleaded guilty to two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. He was sentenced to one year on both counts served concurrently and six months suspended. The conviction stems from Krizan, at age 24, having sexual contact with a known 15-year-old girl.
He's described as a white man, standing 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds and with brown hair and brown eyes.
All five will be living in the Thurston County area. Anyone with questions about these offenders or sex offender registration may log onto the Thurston County Sheriff's Office website at https://www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff/ or call 360-754-2894.