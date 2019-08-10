Aug. 10-- Aug. 10--Heavy rain is coming to Spokane and the Inland Northwest Saturday and Sunday, bringing the chance of flash floods and lightning that could start wildfires despite the rain.
Slow moving thunderstorms will have the potential to produce very heavy rain late this afternoon and into the evening hours over Northern Washington and portions of North Idaho. If heavy rain occurs over a recent burn scar or other steep terrain, life threatening flash flooding may result.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of the region that will last until 9 p.m. Saturday evening. The affected area includes Bonner, Boundary, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Benewah, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone counties.
While Spokane County was not included in the Flash Flood Watch area, the weather service predicted the possibility of downed trees from the storm that could bring 60 mph wind gusts.
Spokane is expected to get 0.7 inches of rainfall and possibly hail up to one-inch in size from the storm from Saturday to Sunday morning.
The areas at risk for possible flash flooding lie to the north and east of Spokane County.
Spokane County will remain under a Red Flag Warning through Saturday at 9 p.m. because of the lightning, which has a chance of starting wildfires, according to the weather service.