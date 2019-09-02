FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. _ As Hurricane Dorian slowly approaches Florida's east coast from the Bahamas, South Florida is already seeing the effects of king tides with flooding.
The region is on a coastal flood advisory and at a high risk for rip currents through at least Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS's Monday morning advisory said vulnerable coastal locations along the Atlantic coast and Intracoastal Waterway could see water-level rises of 1 to 3 feet above ground level due to wave action. This could affect docks, piers and some waterfront streets.
Already, king tides and storm surge from Dorian were affecting the Intracoastal Waterway across Broward and Palm Beach counties. And water also could be seen covering the docks at the Palm Beach Yacht Club.
According to a Palm Beach County news release, standing water also can be found along: the 1500 block of North Flagler, Eighth Street and North Flagler; and Banyan Boulevard and Flagler Drive, and motorists were urged to avoid these areas.
King tides began last Monday and are continuing this week. King tides occur when the sun and moon are in such a position that the resulting tides are larger than normal, when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit and the Earth is close to the Sun in its own orbit. When that happens, the tides get higher and have caused flooding in some South Florida cities even on sunny days.
Swimming off the coast of Broward County is not recommended as the advisory describes the hazardouse rip currents will pose to swimmers as "life threatening."
Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. If caught in a rip current, a swimmer is advised to relax, float and avoid swimming against the current. If able, swimming in a direction following the shoreline is recommended, and if unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
A Broward County Public Info news release on Monday morning told residents to check with their city to determine if their beach is open or closed and to not go into the ocean if a double red flag is flown at the beach.
