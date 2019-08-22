TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ To change the culture at Florida State after a disappointing 2018 season, the Seminoles understood they had to change, both physically and mentally.
After the team's final loss during a frustrating 5-7 season, players worked to get their bodies in peak physical condition and, in turn, created bonds that helped change their mindsets.
Linebacker Dontavious Jackson described how players' fitness goals lead to strengthening the team's chemistry.
"Over the summer, I know we had different workout groups," he said. "I know my workout group, we kept up with each other's weight, just making sure we were eating right, shakes after workouts and just making sure we were keeping up with our bodies. We wanted to hone in on that big this offseason and I feel like it paid off a lot. People got what they wanted to get with their bodies, so I feel like that's going to help us in the season as far as staying healthy also."
He added that accountability came naturally because no one wanted to be the weak link.
"Sometimes it would be just chopping it up in the locker room after a workout," he said. "It was three workout groups this summer and you break the whole team up into three workout groups, so you had quite a few people in your group and if you're the only person slacking on your weight, it's going to make you feel some type of way. It was kinda easy to keep up with everybody."
Jackson noted that no man was an island in years past, but achieving fitness goals wasn't as much of a team activity as the Seminoles made it this year. He said spending so much time together working on improving helped them better understand how to communicate with one another.
"Any time you can get with your guys, whether it's positive or negative, you're going to get something out of it," he said. "We always tried to get something positive out of it. We never wanted to leave each other with any negative in our minds or negative taste in our mouths after workouts. Anybody had anything to say to each other, it better be known then and there. I just feel like that was one of those things that made us tighter."
Defensive line coach Odell Haggins has been described as a perfectionist and a catalyst during a few of the players' weight-loss journeys. He said his ultimate goal was to make sure his players could sustain a high level of play no matter how much they weighed.
"If I'm 200 pounds (and) can play 30 plays full speed, awesome. If I'm 350 pounds (and) can play 30 plays full speed, awesome," Haggins said. "But if I'm 200 pounds and can't play like that, we gotta get better with our conditioning. If I'm 320 pounds and can't play 30 plays hard with great technique, we've got to get better with conditioning. That's basically it."
Haggins noted working against FSU's up-tempo offense in practice has helped stress the importance of conditioning and being technically sound.
"(Kendal) Briles and the offensive staff, they do a hell of a job. They do a hell of a job technique-wise and doing things and the type of system they run and it's helping the whole team," Haggins said.
Seminoles coach Willie Taggart said his players understand what needs to happen to get back to maintaining the high FSU standard and have stepped up thus far.
"Well, I think to restore that swagger, that comes with winning, and our guys understand we've got to win to get anything we want. We've got to go and win," Taggart said. "But I think with our football team, now our guys understand what it takes to win. You don't just show up on Saturdays and think you're going to win ball games. Those little things that we're asking them to do, they're doing them now, and they're holding their teammates accountable to doing those things. They're setting a standard to what we want it to be and making sure everybody within the program is doing it that way.
"Our players are doing that now, but they like where our football team is, I like where our staff is and we've got two more weeks and we'll continue to get better. But I'm going to be excited to see our guys go out and compete and show you all what the new 2019 FSU football team is."
