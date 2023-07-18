Burger King is trending online for its latest creation — a “cheeseburger” featuring 20 slices of cheese and no meat.

The cheese-filled concoction debuted in Thailand July 9. The chain shared the new “The Real Cheese Burger” on its social media account, garnering thousands of comments, likes and shares. While many thought it was a joke, the popular restaurant wasn’t playing games with its new menu addition.



