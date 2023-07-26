FOOD-CHIPOTLE-ROBOT-AVOCADOS-MCT

Autocado is a collaborative robot prototype that cuts, cores, and peels avocados before they are hand mashed to create Chipotle's guacamole. 

 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc./TNS

Chipotle Mexican Grill is working on a way to split the work of making guacamole between humans and machines.

The Newport Beach, California-based chain is partnering with an El Segundo, California-based company called Vebu Labs to develop a cobot, or collaborative robot, that can slice in half, core and peel avocados before a staff member takes over to mash them and prepare the guac.



