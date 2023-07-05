CASHMERE — Crunch Pak has teamed up Minecraft to create a new snack designed to entice both gamers and non-gamers alike.
Through a licensing agreement with Mojang Studios and Kellogg's, "the Minecraft and Cheez-It® Snacker contains sliced apples, cheese and Cheez-It® crackers, and features recognizable Minecraft characters on the bright colored packaging," Crunch Pak said in a recent press release.
“This partnership allows Crunch Pak to reach a new audience and demographic beyond children, the traditional focus of its licensing program,” said Ozgur Koc, senior vice president, of new business and product development.
“The average age of Minecraft players is 24, and gender neutral,” Koc said. “We like the multi-generational appeal of having Minecraft characters on our packaging. This is a great opportunity for the Minecraft community to bring the creativity of the game to their snack choices.”
The Snackers will be available in mid-July at Walmart for back-to-school promotions. The suggested retail price is $2.99 to $3.49, depending on the market.
“Minecraft players are looking for an on-the-go snack,” Koc said. “Cheez-It® crackers are an everyday favorite for parents and kids alike; pairing them with our apples and Minecraft takes snack time fun to the next level.”
Founded in 2000, Crunch Pak® creates more than 1 billion apple slices at its plant in Cashmere, Washington.
