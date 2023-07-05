Minecraft and Cheez-It® Snacker

The Minecraft and Cheez-It® Snacker from Crunch Pak will hit Walmart stores in mid-July, company representatives said.

CASHMERE — Crunch Pak has teamed up Minecraft to create a new snack designed to entice both gamers and non-gamers alike.

Through a licensing agreement with Mojang Studios and Kellogg's, "the Minecraft and Cheez-It® Snacker contains sliced apples, cheese and Cheez-It® crackers, and features recognizable Minecraft characters on the bright colored packaging," Crunch Pak said in a recent press release.



