Recipe Box | Chicken fried steak tips on a smashed potato bun

These steak tips are not actually fried, but baked in the oven along with the smashed potato “buns.” The spice mixture makes a nice coating for the steak, similar to a chicken fried steak. It is very spicy, but it goes perfectly with the unseasoned potatoes. A side of green beans and a cream gravy would be a nice accompaniment.
Tools:Potato masher
Ingredients:
2 lbs. top sirloin tips
Seasoning2 Tbsp. paprika
1 Tbsp. thyme
1 Tbsp. basil
1 Tbsp. oregano
1 Tbsp. black pepper
1 Tbsp. ground mustard
1 Tbsp. granulated garlic
1 Tbsp. powdered ginger
½ Tbsp. ground celery seeds
½ Tbsp. cayenne
1 tsp. salt
Smashed potato buns
8 medium red potatoes
8 pats of butter
Olive oil to drizzle
Salt to taste
Directions:
1. Mix together all the seasoning spices. Stir well. Sprinkle over the meat and stir to coat it all. Let marinate.
2. Boil the potatoes until the skin starts to split on a few potatoes. Remove from heat. Using a slotted spoon, scoop the potatoes onto a cookie sheet. Mash each potato slightly until it forms a bun shape. Put a pat of butter on each one and drizzle each one with olive oil. Sprinkle salt and put in the oven on the lowest rack at 375° F.
3. Also, at the same time, put the marinated meat on a small baking sheet in the oven on the highest rack. After about 15 minutes, turn the potato “bun” over gently with a spatula. Stir the meat and return both to the oven for another 15-20 minutes or until the potatoes are toasty brown and meat is browned.
4. Place a potato bun on a plate, top with meat and add top bun. Serve with a fork.
