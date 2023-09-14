Recipe Box | Oreo cheesecake birthday cake

Imagine the full flavor and textures of an Oreo cookie but in a cheesecake. This recipe tastes exactly like an Oreo cookie but large. This is one time when it's fine if your eyes are bigger than your stomach.
This cheesecake has an Oreo crust, Oreo cream cheese filling, white chocolate chip ganache, and a whipped cream topping decorated with crushed and halved Oreos.
Tools:
9" Springform pan, greased and lined with parchment
Heavy-duty, wide-width aluminum foil
Ingredients:
78 Oreo cookies
4 eggs
2 cups + 4 Tbsp heavy whipping cream
5 Tbsp butter
24 oz. cream cheese
3 Tbsp flour
1 cup sugar
½ cup powdered sugar
7 oz. white chocolate chips
3 Tbsp vanilla
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 325°F.
To make the crust, melt 5 Tbsp butter. Crush 35 Oreos into crumbs and mix in the melted butter. Press the mixture into the bottom and up the sides of the springform pan. Bake for 8-10 minutes, remove from the oven and set aside to cool.
Cover the outside of the pan with foil multiple times to ensure no leakage with the bain marie (water bath).
Reduce the oven temperature to 300°F.
For the filling use a large bowl to stir together the softened cream cheese, sugar and flour until fully incorporated. Add in 1 cup cream, the eggs and 1 ⅔ Tbsp vanilla. Crush 11 Oreos finely and stir in gently.
Cut 20 Oreos into quarters. Pour one-third of the filling into the pan. Layer half of the quartered Oreos in next. Then repeat, completing the layers with the remaining filling. Place the springform pan into another larger pan. Add warm water to about halfway up the sides of the springform pan and bake for 1 hour or until set. Leaving the oven door closed, turn off the heat and allow the cheesecake to remain in the cooling oven for an additional 30 minutes. Open the oven door slightly and let the cheesecake cool slowly for another 30 minutes.
Finally, remove it from the water bath, its foil wrapping and the springform pan to a serving dish. Chill overnight or until firm.
Make the ganache by heating 4 Tbsp cream in a small saucepan. When it begins to simmer, stir in the white chocolate chips. Remove from heat and stir until it’s cooled and thickened yet still pourable. Pour it evenly over the top of the cheesecake.
Make the whipped cream by whipping 1 cup cold cream, the powdered sugar and 1 tsp vanilla on high until stiff peaks form.
Dollop 12 equal mounds around the edge of the cake. Chop 6 Oreos in half and place them into the whipping cream. Crush the remaining Oreos and sprinkle around the top, then pile the remaining chopped Oreos in the center of the cake.
