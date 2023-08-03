Recipe Box | Pineapple pork with garden fresh vegetables (copy)

Thick juicy pork chops with fresh cut pineapple and newly gathered veggies straight from the garden.

 Provided photo/Gloria Bond

Pineapples were on sale, so I bought one. I remembered that I had some thick boneless pork chops and thought of pineapple pork. I know fresh pineapple can be very good at tenderizing meats, sometimes too good, if you let it marinate too long.

I thought a few handfuls of shallots from the garden would be nice, and some soy sauce. I ended up using some zucchini from the hoophouse and a bunch of carrots that were growing with the shallots. I also added some garlic bulbs which are very mild when freshly picked, but add a potato-like texture.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?