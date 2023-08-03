Pineapples were on sale, so I bought one. I remembered that I had some thick boneless pork chops and thought of pineapple pork. I know fresh pineapple can be very good at tenderizing meats, sometimes too good, if you let it marinate too long.
I thought a few handfuls of shallots from the garden would be nice, and some soy sauce. I ended up using some zucchini from the hoophouse and a bunch of carrots that were growing with the shallots. I also added some garlic bulbs which are very mild when freshly picked, but add a potato-like texture.
These pork chops are a delight to the eye and yummy for the tummy. I had planned on making rice to go along with it, but I decided to have two pork chops instead for a higher protein meal.
Pineapple Pork with Garden Fresh Vegetables
Ingredients:8 — 1” boneless pork chops
1 stick butter, sliced into 8 pats
Salt & pepper to sprinkle
1 whole, fresh, ripe pineapple, peeled, cored and sliced into 8 rings
2 small zucchini, sliced
1 bunch new carrots, sliced
¼ cup soy sauce
2 cups fresh garden shallots, cleaned
3 freshly picked garlic bulbs, cleaned
3 Egyptian walking onion bulbets, cleaned
Directions:1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
2. To a sturdy baking pan add the 8 pats of butter. Arrange the pork chops evenly with the butter under each chop. Sprinkle salt and pepper over the top. Cook for 30 minutes.
3. Remove the pan from the oven. Turn each chop over and top with a pineapple slice, zucchini and carrots. Place the pan back into the oven and cook for an additional 30 minutes, or until the pork has reached your desired temperature.
4. In a small saucepan add the soy sauce, shallots, garlic and onion. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low, stirring occasionally and letting it simmer until the liquid is reduced by half.
5. Use a meat thermometer to check that the meat has reached safe temperature (I like mine well-done at 165°F). Plate up the pork chops, add the alliums and drizzle lightly with the soy sauce. Add a few spoonfuls of the buttery pan drippings for extra flavor, and serve immediately.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone