It’s been hot! I still have my garden to tend and having a cool-down time to chill-out with a glass of iced tea or a refreshing snack really helps revitalize the body and gets me ready for another session of weeding.

This delightful pudding is lightly sweetened with molasses, sweet spices and natural sweet pumpkin flavor. It cooks up quickly and easily in one pan and makes a large enough batch to keep everyone refreshed on those hot summer days. If it doesn't get gobbled up immediately, it actually tastes better after a couple days in the fridge, as the flavors have a chance to blend together. Make it a day ahead, or early in the morning so it has enough time to completely chill for your afternoon tea.



