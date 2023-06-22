Recipe Box | Sheet-pan vegetables and chicken

When I was told about sheet-pan vegetables, I was ecstatic. It is a large bag of some of my favorite frozen veggies already chopped and seasoned, just ready to spread on a pan to roast in the oven.
I had some frozen double packs of chicken breasts which always seem to end up dry unless you put them in a soup or some type of casserole, so I thought this would be a good opportunity to add in some extra flavor and moisture. Besides, being able to use only one pan and heating up something warm and satisfying on a cold, windy spring day was a much needed boost to my family’s energy levels. Working out in that wind with gusts up to 20 mph can take the vim and vigor out of anyone.
While buying a bag of already prepared sheet-pan vegetables seasoned with salt, black pepper and olive oil is a nice shortcut, you may instead chop your own fresh Brussels sprouts, broccoli, sweet potato, zucchini and red onion of tropea calabria while the chicken breasts are baking, if you have the time. Either way, this one-pan meal will have everyone asking for more.
Sheet-pan vegetables and chicken
Ingredients1 extra large bag sheet pan roasting vegetables
6-12 chicken breasts
Salt to sprinkle
Directions1. Place the chicken breasts in a shallow roasting pan and salt them well.
2. Bake at 350°F until the inner temperature is 165°F. (The time will vary depending on the thickness of the chicken. I had 12 frozen breasts, so it took close to 2 hours.)
3. When the chicken is done to your taste, dump the whole frozen bag of veggies on top.
4. Turn the oven up to 425°F and cook it all for an additional 30 minutes. Serve it hot.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone