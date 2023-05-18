Tostadas

Tostadas can be refreshing after a warm day in the sun.

When I make pinto beans, I cook a huge 5-gallon soup pot and then freeze most of them. We use them for bean and cheese burritos, which is a favorite of the family, bean soup with cold butter and sourdough, bean dip, barbecue baked beans with cornbread or just as an addition to various recipes that call for a little more oomph.

My mom made the best bean soup with ham hocks. For some reason, pork and beans mesh together seamlessly and deliciously.



