Also known as Greek lasagna with béchamel sauce, this hearty dish is based on a recipe from mygreekdish.com.
Ingredients:
Base ingredients
15 oz. bucatini pasta, penne or ziti
4 oz. feta cheese
2 egg whites
For the meat sauce
30 oz. lean ground beef
2 medium-sized red onions (finely chopped)
2 cloves of garlic (chopped)
14 oz. canned chopped tomatoes
1 tbsp tomato paste
1 tsp sugar
5 fl.oz. red wine
1 bay leaf
1 cinnamon stick
1 whole clove
1/4 of a cup olive oil
2 tsp. sea salt and freshly ground black pepper (to taste)
For the bechamel
4.3 oz. plain flour
4.3 oz. butter
34 oz. milk
2 egg yolks
1.7 oz. Parmigiano-Reggiano
a pinch of nutmeg
salt to taste
1.7 oz. Parmigiano-Reggiano to sprinkle
Instructions:
Start with the meat sauce. Place a large pan over medium-high heat and add the olive oil, the chopped onions and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add the garlic, tomato paste and the beef. Break up the meat with a wooden spoon and brown for 4-5 minutes. Pour in the red wine and wait to evaporate. Add the canned tomatoes, the sugar, cinnamon, clove, the bay leaf and season. Bring to the boil, turn the heat down and simmer with the lid on for about 30 minutes, until most of the juices have evaporated. Discard the bay leaf, the clove and the cinnamon.
Prepare the bechamel sauce. Melt the butter in a large pan over low-medium heat. Add the flour, whisking continuously to make a paste. Add warmed milk in small batches, whisking continuously in order to prevent your sauce from getting lumpy. If the sauce still needs to thicken, boil over low heat whilst continuing to stir. Remove the pan from the stove and add the egg yolks, salt, pepper, a pinch of nutmeg and 1.7 ounces of the grated cheese. Whisk quickly, in order to prevent the eggs from turning into an omelette. Season with salt to taste.
Cook the pasta 2-3 minutes less than the package instructions, so they don’t get mushy after turning out of the oven later. Drain the pasta and stir in the egg whites and the feta cheese (smashed with a fork) and mix gently with a spatula.
Grab a 9x13 or larger baking dish. Butter the bottom and sides of a pan and assemble the pastitsio. Layer the pasta, top with the meat sauce and even out. Top the pastitsio with the bechamel sauce and smooth out with a spatula.
Sprinkle with grated cheese and bake in preheated oven at 350° for about 40 minutes, until crust turns a light golden brown. Let the dish cool down for a while before serving.
