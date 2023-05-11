Editor’s note:Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold medal status to both of these wines.
Tipsy Canyon Winery
2019 Melange Noir, Washington State, $49 (281 cases)
91 points
Judges’ comments: A Meritage approach along the lines of a Right Bank Bordeaux involves four vineyards within a 30-minute drive of Mark Garvin’s young winery above Lake Chelan. He leads the blend with Merlot (42%) and Malbec (25%), following with Cabernet Sauvignon (17%), Cabernet Franc (8%) and Petit Verdot. (It’s worth noting that the Tipsy Canyon 2019 Merlot earned a spot on last year’s Seattle Times Top 20 Northwest Wines of 2021.) Garvin’s attention to detail — he was the program manager who made Boeing’s Move to the Lake project a success two decades ago — shows in the seamless structure of his Melange Noir. It’s a consumer-friendly drink of cherries, cola, vanilla and toast. “The tannins are balanced, and nothing is competing for attention,” one judge remarked. “It’s easy to enjoy.”
2018 Estate Merlot, Walla Walla Valley, $30 (263 cases)
91 points
Judges’ comments: A decade ago, this often-overlooked producer in then little-known Milton-Freewater, Oregon, was named Oregon Winery to Watch by the team of Great Northwest Wine. Along the way, the Brown family’s success as one of the largest cider producers in the country and Oregon’s apple king led to a partnership with Wenatchee-based Foreman Fruit Co. Now, Watermill pours its wines and ciders on Wenatchee Avenue. Purdue-trained winemaker Brian Roy, a longtime follower of wines from Bordeaux, goes big, juicy and purple with this Merlot. Jammy presentations of plum and black currant are kissed by sweet oak. While the mouthfeel is prominent, it finishes smoothly with cherry compote.
