HARTFORD, Conn. _ Long before Geno Auriemma ever had Saylor Poffenbarger on his radar, the UConn women's basketball coach already had a recruiting pitch in place for her.
Poffenbarger, a rising junior at Middletown High in Maryland, and the No. 21 player in ESPN's Class of 2021 rankings, has early memories of watching the Huskies on television. Stefanie Dolson and Breanna Stewart were two of her favorite players, but Maya Moore always trumped all others for her.
"I fell in love from the beginning," Poffenbarger said. "And I've always ever since been like, 'UConn, UConn, UConn, I want to be like Maya Moore, I want to play for Geno.' "
When Auriemma came calling two years ago to begin the recruiting process, she described the feeling as surreal.
"I never thought I could be that little kid out of a small town that wanted to be just like Maya Moore, and now it's more of a reality," Poffenbarger said.
On Wednesday, she called Auriemma and declared her intention to commit to UConn. On Thursday, after calling the five other coaches who she felt she had the closest relationships with to tell them she'd be going elsewhere, she announced her decision to the world.
Poffenbarger is UConn's first commitment from the class of 2021. She joins top 2020 recruit Paige Bueckers, Croatian guard Nika Muhl and Maryland native Mir McLean as newcomers who have committed to UConn since the end of the 2018-19 season.
Moore drew Poffenbarger to UConn, both for on-court, and off-court reasons. Moore's playing style _ which Poffenbarger has since tried to replicate from a do-it-all standpoint _ was great, but Poffenbarger most enjoyed how she interacted with her teammates, coaches and fans.
Poffenbarger's relationship with Auriemma then sealed the deal.
"I just felt like I really connected with Geno, because I feel like he could pull all the potential out of me," Poffenbarger said. "With the goals and dreams I have, I feel like he can get the most potential out of me."
"I just feel like as we talked more and connected more, it just like started to feel right. I could play for him, I want to play for him."
Her first trip to UConn in 2018, following her freshman year at Middletown, was more of a surface level, introductory visit. Her second, this past February, was all business, where Auriemma and his staff laid out more concrete plans and approached the idea of Poffenbarger committing.
In Poffenbarger's mind, she was ready to commit. Her mother, Amy, who played at Missouri and is now Saylor's high school coach, still thought she was a bit young, and wanted her to play out a season on the Nike EYBL circuit. If her mind was still made up following the spring with the Fairfax Stars, Amy said, she was free to commit.
The summer arrived, and Poffenbarger's decision hadn't wavered.
"My heart was set on UConn," she said. "And I didn't think it was fair to these other coaches to waste their time and come out and visit. I knew since last year that I wanted to make a decision either before my junior year or in the middle of it. I just felt yesterday, 'I'm going to do it.' My heart is set, I'm not going to wait any longer."
Poffenbarger described her play style as versatile. Through two high school seasons, she's already totaled 1,109 points, 597 rebounds, 207 assists, 137 steals and 149 blocked shots. She averaged 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 18.4 minutes for Team USA in last month's FIBA U-16 America's Women's Championship.
Poffenbarger will have two more seasons to refine her game before college where she will continue to work on being more than just a scorer.
"I feel like that's kind of what sets me apart _ the little things that I do," she said. "It's more of like crashing the boards, boxing out to the weak side, getting the weak side rebounds, setting good screens ... along with being able to shoot the three and score and get to the basket and defend their best player."
She looks forward to playing stress-free, knowing that she won't be constantly under the eye of scouts, or worried about which coaches came to see her on which nights. She knows that while at Middletown, one off game in front of the wrong person won't sink her status as a recruit.
She knows, though, that it won't be the same in Storrs.
"I called (Auriemma) and I was like, 'Hey coach, where do you see me playing?' " Poffenbarger said. "And he's like, 'I have no idea. You're not here, you haven't gone against our team.' I like that about him, because nothing is given to you. I feel like that will kind of help me ease my nerves, because you can always control how hard you work, and that will help."
